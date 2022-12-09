79º

JFRD: 1 hospitalized with serious injuries after crash on New Kings Road

Brie Isom, Reporter

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department JFRD logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on scene at a traffic accident at New Kings Road and Borden Street.

One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries, according to JFRD.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the person was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed.

Expect delays in that area this morning.

