Jury convicts estranged husband of killing former US Army soldier from Jacksonville

A federal jury has convicted the estranged husband of a former U.S. Army soldier from Jacksonville in her murder four years ago on a military base.

Victor Silvers was found guilty of murdering Sgt. Brittney Mitchell at Fort Campbell in Kentucky and of attempting to murder a man who was visiting her.

Silvers faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. He is set to be sentenced on Feb. 22.

Federal prosecutors originally planned to seek the death penalty against Silvers, but in April, federal prosecutors filed a motion to withdraw the notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

The jury found Silvers guilty of all charges against him, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, domestic violence resulting in death, violation of a protection order resulting in death and several gun-related charges.

Court documents say Mitchell and Silvers were separated and going through the process of getting a divorce.

Mitchell was granted a domestic violence protection order against Silvers, and just five days later, Silvers drove to Fort Campbell, where Mitchell was stationed, and shot her three times after the two had an argument.

He also shot a man who was visiting Mitchell.

Under the protection order, Silvers was supposed to stay at least 300 feet away from Mitchell and was not allowed to have a gun.

Mitchell was posthumously promoted to sergeant and received the Army Commendation Medal.