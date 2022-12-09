Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said.

According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other.

Officers said the 47-year-old man was shot and killed.

Police said they identified and interviewed the 44-year-old shooter, and so far, no charges have been filed against him.

The Police Department said it continues to investigate the incident and is consulting with the state attorney.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance videos of the events prior to the shooting and interviewing potential witnesses. They also said they are still looking for the gun.