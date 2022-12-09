79º

1 shot at gas station in Starke, police say

Brie Isom, Reporter

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Starke police are investigating a shooting at a local gas station. (WJXT)

STARKE, Fla. – A person was shot late Thursday night at a Mobil/Circle K gas station on West Brownlee Street just off US 301 near State Road 16 in Starke, police said.

According to Detective Hunter Redding of the Starke Police Department, the person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No one has been arrested, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was at the scene to assist in the investigation.

The gas station reopened around 4:40 a.m. Friday, according to police.

