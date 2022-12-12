Budweiser Clydesdales to make 5 stops at Winn-Dixie stores across Northeast Florida

The Budweiser Clydesdales participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida!

The horses will visit five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17.

They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County.

The celebrated steeds have been the source of awe and fascination since their debut in 1933 and Winn-Dixie is honored to host them during the holiday tour. Customers will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales at each free appearance.

Here is when and where the events will take place:

Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5–7 p.m. at Winn-Dixie – 703 Chaffee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32221

Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5–7 p.m. at Winn-Dixie – 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5–7 p.m. at Winn-Dixie – 1209 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Friday, Dec. 16 from 5–7 p.m. at Winn-Dixie – 100 Little Cypress Drive, St. Johns, FL 32259 (corner of Race Track Road and Phillips Highway)*

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2–4 p.m. at Winn-Dixie – 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

These events are free to attend.