Man detained after shots fired in Mandarin neighborhood

JSO investigating in Mandarin after reports of shots fired.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detained a man Tuesday morning after there were reports of shots fired in a Mandarin neighborhood.

JSO said reports came from neighbors on Knotah Road, just off Old St. Augustine Road.

Knotah Road was temporarily blocked from Old St. Augustine Road to Julington Creek Road Tuesday morning and officers could be seen in the area carrying long guns.

Officers could also be seen talking to the detained man, but he was not in handcuffs. It’s unclear if the man will face any charges.

Traffic was moving in the area by 12 p.m.