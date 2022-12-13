JSO: Man who pointed air rifle at officers shot in Murray Hill

MURRAY HILL, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office blocked off an area in Murray Hill for most of Tuesday as they tried to get a man with an air rifle into custody.

JSO said the man was accused of pointing the rifle at people in the area.

The incident started on College Place around 10:35 a.m. Police surrounded the neighborhood with crime scene tape and told people to stay in their homes.

Police said a woman driving her car, reported seeing the man walking with a rifle down the street, pointing it toward her, opening fire and damaging her window. Other witnesses reported seeing the same man with the rifle.

When police arrived on the scene, JSO said the man jumped a privacy fence and pointed the rifle toward officers. Several officers opened fire striking the man who was able to make his way into a home.

JSO’s SWAT team arrived, used tear gas in the home and were eventually able to get the man out of the house, put him into an ambulance and take him to the hospital. No one else was injured and he is in serious, but stable condition.

Jacob Howell heard the gun shots. “It’s kind of shocking to me. I heard gunfire and I seen it. I thank God that the officers are here to serve and protect. We just want the issue to be peaceful and calm as possible.”

JSO said the rifle looked real, but was actually an air rifle. The suspect faces several felony charges and the State Attorney’s Office is investigating.