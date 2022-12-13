Storm system bringing blizzard conditions and tornadoes to central US

Heavy snow covering roadways this past weekend in California. The same storm system is producing blizzard conditions and even tornadoes. (Caltrans via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – A powerful storm system is dumping heavy snow in parts of the Dakotas, while tornadoes are possible in parts of south-central US.

The storm system is the first major snow event in the U.S. this season. Parts of the northern Plains states could see over two feet of snow. The system is a result of some major changes ongoing across the entire United States.

Cold air that has been bottled in the western U.S. is pushing eastward, resulting in a large pattern shift across the entire country.

Snow and ice threat

The storm will be producing blizzard conditions today in parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Winds over 40 mph and whiteout conditions are predicted in this area.

Winter weather alerts for the northern Plains states.

The complex will also be producing an ice storm in parts of eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Ice accumulations over 0.25″ will be possible, which could create power outages.

The snow system will push eastward tonight and Wednesday, producing snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Severe weather threat

This storm system is multi-faceted and is producing severe weather in parts of the southern Plains.

The Dallas area woke up to a Tornado Watch, and the threat of tornadoes will expand later today into parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Severe storm risk Tuesday

Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall will also be possible with the storms today and tonight.

Severe weather pushing east

The severe weather threat in the southern U.S. will persist over the next few days.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle have been outlooked for severe weather for Wednesday. Damaging winds, tornadoes and hail will be possible in this area.

Severe storm risk Wednesday

The storm system will push toward Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Thursday.

Strong to severe storms will be possible during the daytime hours. Gusty winds, small hail and lightning will all be concerns. Tornadoes may also be possible, with the highest chance west of Jacksonville.

Strong storms are possible in the area on Thursday.

