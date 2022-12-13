TELL US: What has been your experience with homeowners insurance?

Florida lawmakers are in a second special session devoted to the topic of homeowners insurance. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help private insurance companies.

Under the proposed bill, insurance companies would no longer have to pay back attorney’s fees to homeowners who win a lawsuit. Democrats worry it could hurt consumers, and could mean an insurance rate increase.

VIDEO: Florida homeowners pay the highest premiums in the U.S.

