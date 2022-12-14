2 First Coast High School students face charges after loaded gun found in vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two First Coast High School students are facing possible criminal charges after a loaded gun was found in a student’s vehicle this week.

First Coast High School’s principal sent a message to parents on Tuesday letting them know what happened at the Northside school.

“Today, our staff and security teams were able to safely confiscate a loaded firearm that was found in a student’s vehicle. We made this discovery after investigating comments that a student made during a physical altercation,” Principal Justin Fluent said. “While I am so thankful for the alertness and vigilance of our staff and security teams, I am very disappointed by this incident. Possession of a firearm on a school campus is illegal and it always presents a major security concern.”

Outside of possible charges, the students are facing school-based discipline, Fluent said.

“These types of incidents have no place on our campus, and I ask that you help us prevent them by monitoring what they bring to school. Talk to them about the serious and life-changing consequences that result from bad decisions. And please encourage them to take ownership in the safety and security of our school,” Fluent said.