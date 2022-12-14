‘It’s giving season’: Jacksonville Jaguars treat nearly 400 children to holiday shopping spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line treated about 400 children donning Jaguars-style holiday T-shirts and bags to a holiday shopping spree Tuesday afternoon at Walmart Supercenter and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Children from over six nonprofit organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida, JaxPAL and Better Dads Society had no idea what was in store for them when they arrived at the Walmart on Atlantic Boulevard.

In groups of five, chaperones assisted the children as they shopped around. Each child was given $150 to spend.

“I am blessed. I’m highly favored. God has put us in a position to where we can help out and give back,” linebacker Josh Allen said.

The children were given the opportunity to shop for things they needed and things they never thought they would be able to get on their own -- like slime.

This event was Jaguars safety Andre Cisco’s first time participating.

“It’s great, especially this time of year. It’s giving season, so it’s good to be in our own community doing it,” Cisco said. “Last year was a little different with the covid situation. So this year, I jumped at the opportunity because it’s important, especially with kids.”