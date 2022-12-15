5 officers engaged suspect accused of pointing air rifle at police, JSO says

MURRAY HILL, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night identified a man who was shot by police and arrested after investigators said he was accused of pointing an air rifle in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on College Place revealed that five officers engaged the suspect with their firearms.

He was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47.

Brian Charles Jornet mug shot provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. (News4JAX.com)

A JSO spokesperson said Jornet was arrested on charges of attempted murder and shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. JSO said he additionally faces four counts of assault for pointing what was believed to be a rifle at officers.

Police on Tuesday said a woman driving her car reported seeing a man walking with a rifle down the street, pointing it toward her, opening fire and damaging her window. Other witnesses reported seeing the same man with the rifle.

When police arrived on the scene, JSO said the man jumped a privacy fence and pointed the rifle toward officers. Officers fired, striking the man who was able to make his way into a home.

JSO’s SWAT team arrived, used tear gas in the home and were eventually able to get the man out of the house, put him into an ambulance and take him to the hospital.

No one else was injured. Jornet was said to be in serious, but stable condition at the time he was taken into custody.