Brittney Griner makes first statement on Instagram since returning home

Brittney Griner’s return to the United States in a prisoner swap with Russia ended a 10-month saga, with Griner spending time in a Russian jail for having cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner was playing basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason.

In her statement posted on Instagram Friday, Griner thanked the people who supported her and advocated for her. She also mentioned bringing Paul Whelan and other Americans home too. Whelan has been detained in Russia since 2018.

Griner said she intends to play basketball in the WNBA this season with the Phoenix Mercury team. In the post, she also included a photo of her hugging her wife, Cherelle Griner.