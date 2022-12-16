JEA discusses base rate increase, but it might not mean a heftier bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This spring, JEA customers might be paying more for their service, but utility Board members believe customers’ electricity bills could actually be less by the time the proposed increase would take effect.

On Friday, a JEA Board committee met to discuss raising the base rate that customers pay for basic service. That’s the price customers pay for billing and customer service.

For years, that’s been $5 per month. In April, it could jump to $15 per month.

The Board, however, also believes the overall cost of electricity would go down by the time the increased feed would take effect. That’s because the fuel fee customers pay monthly is expected to drop.

Notably, the cost of natural gas and coal in the production of electricity is beginning to drop, so the savings will be passed to customers.

The Board will meet in January to decide on whether to hold a rate hearing in February, where they could vote on the base rate increase.