St. Johns County School District, teachers union hit ‘impasse’ in pay negotiations

Negotiations have officially stalled between the St. Johns County School District and the county’s teachers union.

District officials have declared an “impasse,” meaning an agreement could not be reached between the two groups.

It comes after tense discussions last week as the St. Johns Education Association is arguing for a more robust pay raise for veteran educators.

The most recent deal on the table did include a modest pay raise, but that deal was rejected by a vote of the county’s teachers, who argued that the raise failed to meet the needs of teachers in a county that’s growing and getting more expensive.

The “impasse” means that the two sides will argue before a special magistrate who will then make a recommendation for a compromise deal.

Ultimately, Florida law says the St. Johns County School Board gets to make the final decision on how teachers are paid.

According to the school district, the current average teacher salary is just over $51,000.