MAD DADS helps family of 28-year-old murder victim search for answers

On Saturday, a local family is begging for answers from the public to help solve the murder of their 28-year-old son.

This past August, Sylvester Jenkins was shot and killed inside his West 22nd home, just days before his birthday. Jenkins’ family teamed up with the group MAD DADS to generate new tips.

Jenkins’ family says they became worried when they had not heard from him for his birthday.

Now they’re begging and praying for answers.

Saturday morning began with a solemn group prayer. Then, it was down to business.

The group, spearheaded by MAD DADS, knocked on doors and passed out fliers. All in hopes of finding whoever shot and killed Jenkins.

“I hate being here. I wish we didn’t have to be here. But we’re here needing answers,” Jenkins’ mother Kanekia Hughes said.

With supporting arms around her, Hughes said life without her son has only gotten harder. She says he’d only recently moved to the area.

Jenkins’ Dodge Durango was found burned. Since then, Hughes says the leads have run dry.

“He was just so kind, so kind-hearted, so sweet. I know you hear that a lot, but his picture shows his spirit, his soul,” Hughes said.

Jenkins’ aunt, Yolanda Hughes, returned to the neighborhood for the first time since her nephew’s death. She tells us Jenkins’ nickname was “Bum”, and like so many, he’d be getting ready to spend the holidays with family. A family that is instead, hurting.

“He was a son, brother grandson, nephew cousin, and he meant more to us more than he meant to you guys. But please give us some answers,” Hughes said through tears.

An $8,000 reward is being offered in Jenkins’ case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.