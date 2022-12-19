13-year-old killed in drive-by honored by Kansas City Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Prince Holland’s family received a gift from his favorite NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Silent Women Speaking Foundation presented Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, with a Kansas City Chiefs certificate thanks to Marisa French.

Holland was fatally shot in a drive-by in Northwest Jacksonville in early December. After seeing his story on News4JAX, French felt compelled to do something for Holland’s family.

“I heard Chantel, Prince’s mother, saying that he loved the Kansas City Chiefs, which is my son’s favorite team. So, I immediately put it together,” French said. “I just wanted them to feel that there are people on the other side of the screen that heard the story and they really care.”

French reached out to the NFL team to see what could be done to memorialize Holland. She said the team responded within an hour and sent her a certificate.

Certificate from the Kansas City Chiefs (WJXT)

“It really touched my heart, especially the way they phrased the email. You could tell that they took their time and sincerely cared about the situation,” French said. “They were hoping this would bring some comfort to the family. We’re grateful to have Prince as a fan. They were obviously distraught by hearing that it’s such a young kid died, especially that way.”

Silent Women Speaking Foundation Founder Haraka Carswell said Brown was happy to know that someone heard her son’s story.

“The emotion was so overwhelming. She was crying and she was happy. Of course, we can’t bring Prince back, but just the fact that she knows that it’s a community out here that loves her, people around the world that love her. She was very excited,” Carswell said.

Other mothers who lost their children to gun violence were also there to love on Brown as she received the certificate.

The Holland family is still taking it day by day as they continue to adjust to the loss of Prince. No arrests have been made in the case.

“The killer has not been caught yet. Reminding [Brown] that she’s loved and to keep pushing. It’s hard when you haven’t found justice. It’s hard when you have to wake up every day knowing that your child is not there,” Carswell said.