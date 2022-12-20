AAA offers towing service to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season

AAA's Tow to Go available this holiday season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel.

If you’re at a holiday get together and down too many drinks, you can call a ride sharing service, or AAA.

AAA has been offering a service called Tow to Go during major holidays for 25 years and has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

From Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving related fatalities nationwide.

The service helps take the impaired driver and their car to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

AAA wants to make sure everyone has a safe holiday season.

“‘Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin.”

This service will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 till 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

To book this service call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

You do not have to be a AAA member to use this service.