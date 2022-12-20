Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law.

According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park Apartments on the morning of Dec. 6. The woman, police said, was taken to a hospital for treatment. She died from her injuries Dec. 9.

“The victim was 41-year-old Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, FL. Ms. Burroughs was Mr. Wesley’s mother-in-law,” the Police Department wrote in a news release.

Wesley is charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter, the Police Department said.

“This is a senseless act that truly could have been avoided. Mr. Wesley made a choice to introduce a handgun to this incident and has forever changed the life of the entire family,” Chief of Police Rickey Evans said in a prepared statement. “The City of Kingsland will not tolerate any of these actions and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to Ms. Burroughs’ family and loved ones in this time of sorrow.”

Wesley was booked into the Camden County Sheriff’s Public Safety Complex, awaiting his first court appearance.