Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies

Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a local hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said.

Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss anything,” JSO Lt. Mike Silcox said.

He said “at this point, everything is possible,” including a natural death.

But until an autopsy is performed Tuesday morning to determine the child’s cause of death, police are treating it as an undetermined death investigation.

“We don’t even know what happened at this point, but it obviously occurred somewhere other than the hospital, and we’re trying to determine that,” Silcox said.

He said he did not know which of the parents had brought the girl to the hospital but that the parents live in different homes. One lives on 14th Street and the other lives on the Westside, he said.

The girl’s siblings are in police custody.