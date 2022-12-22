Defense attorneys for former JEA CEO ask to delay fraud trial until October 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher are asking the judge to delay their upcoming federal trial on conspiracy and wire fraud charges until late next year.

The two are currently scheduled to go on trial in May 2023, but in a motion reviewed by News4JAX on Thursday, defense lawyers said they need a “substantial additional time” to analyze terabytes of discovery material provided by the government, as well as more than 80 gigabytes of evidence subpoenaed from third parties.

The charges stem from the attempted sale of the city-owned utility, and what prosecutors say was an attempt to take millions in personal profits from the sale through a controversial bonus plan, which would have cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

DOCUMENT: Aaron Zahn’s motion for continuance in trial

The attorneys are asking the judge to move the trial until at least October, or they won’t be able to present an adequate defense to what they said is a “complex white-collar prosecution.”

In November, attorneys asked the judge to move the trial to Tampa, arguing that Zahn cannot get a fair trial in Jacksonville.

The judge has not ruled on the motion.

Zahn and Wannamacher could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.