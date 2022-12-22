Mayport sailor accused of video voyeurism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mayport sailor was arrested this week on one count of video voyeurism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Elias, a flight crew member at Naval Station Mayport, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, his arrest report shows.

According to the arrest report, police were notified after a person caught Elias taking cellphone photos while in a bathroom.

The person confronted Elias and told police that Elias admitted he was taking photos, the report states. According to the report, the person did not want to press charges for fear of his name becoming public.

Police asked to search Elias’ phone, and he consented, according to JSO.

On the phone, an officer found videos from Dec. 4 and Dec. 16 that showed people in bathroom stalls, according to the arrest report.

News4JAX spoke with Dr. Justin D’Areinzo, who is a clinical and forensic psychologist with expertise in analyzing criminal sexual behavior. He spoke with us about video voyeurism.

“It’s problematic behavior. It’s compulsive sexual behavior that someone must do for gratification. And often in these crimes after people are caught, they freely admit to it and it surprises people that they admit to it, but often there is the relief they have been caught because they can’t stop it and they want to stop it,” he said.

As of Thursday, Elias remained in the Duval County jail, online jail records show.

The Navy base declined to comment on the arrest.