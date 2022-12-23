Cold night shelters opening in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures drop into the 20s this holiday weekend, area homeless shelters have been working to spread awareness and expand capacity.

According to state data, there were more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness in Duval County last year. And now the weather adds a sense of urgency to the need this holiday season. Local organizations are already planning ahead, with the Salvation Army passing out blankets and warm clothing, and others doing outreach to make sure people on the streets are aware of the winter weather in Northeast Florida’s path.

“We’re seeing more people that are on the streets, more visible homeless in Jacksonville,” said Eileen Seuter, chief development officer for housing and health care agency Sulzbacher.

Seuter said, despite a downward trend in homelessness in Duval County in recent years, it’s ticking back up due to the economy, inflation and high housing costs.

“That’s very concerning,” Seuter said.

Local organizations are already planning ahead for the plunging temperatures, with the Salvation Army passing out blankets and warm clothing, and others doing outreach to make sure people on the streets are aware of the winter weather in Northeast Florida’s path.

And with a hard freeze warning posted, cold night shelters are opening in the Jacksonville area.

Sulzbacher said Thursday that it’s prepared to provide cold night shelter for the area’s homeless for the next several days. In addition to the current residents at its Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village, the agency will open temporary sleeping areas in its dining areas for people in need of shelter during these frigid evenings. Women and families seeking shelter from the cold can go to Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd., and men can go to Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St.

“If there are families with children that are homeless and literally on the streets or sleeping in their cars, we definitely want all of those people to know that they can come to Sulzbacher Village in Brentwood, and they can stay as long as they need to,” Seuter said. “We don’t want any families with children out on the streets.”

She said they also provide meals and will stay open during the day if it remains frigid outside.

Due to the weather, Sulzbacher will be hosting its annual Christmas Day breakfast inside its Adams Street location this year.

City Rescue Mission in downtown Jacksonville is also converting dining areas for shelter and welcoming anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

The Salvation Army is at capacity, Maj. Keath Biggers said, but they offer hot meals and referrals to other agencies.

“I’m sure there are people out there sharing the word to those that are on the streets, what resources are available,” Biggers said.

The Salvation Army is hosting Christmas meals at the Tower Shelter of Hope.

Biggers and Seuter said the Jacksonville community is generous, with volunteers lining up to give part of their holiday weekend to serve others.

Also in Duval County, the Beaches Community Cold Night Shelter will be opening for the entire weekend.

St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, in coordination with other Jacksonville Beach churches, and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department will provide overnight shelter and hot meals for the beaches homeless population. The temporary sleeping areas on the St. Paul’s by the Sea Campus opened at noon and will stay open through noon Monday.

This program is coordinated with Mission House in Jacksonville Beach — which regularly provides day shelter, food, clothing and medical care to the beaches homeless residents. The Beaches Community Cold Night Shelter will be in St. Paul’s by the Sea’s Stormes Hall at 1150 N. 5th St. in Jacksonville Beach. A hot meal will be served every evening, and a light breakfast will also be provided the following morning. Winter coats and jackets, which have been donated by the local community, will also be distributed. After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night.

Whether the shelter will be open future nights will be determined based on weather conditions.

In St. Johns County, the First United Methodist Church of St. Augustine at 118 King St. will open its doors for shelter at 8 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

If you would like to help this holiday season, visit Sulzbacher’s website, City Rescue Mission’s website or the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida’s website. And anyone wishing to donate to the Salvation Army can do so here.