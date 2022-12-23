Locals share snow photos 33 years after a white Christmas in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been 33 years since Jacksonville has seen snow.

On Dec. 23, 1989, those who lived in Duval County sled down the Dames Point Bridge, had snowball fights, and even made snowmen!

The historic event resulted when arctic air pushed temperatures below freezing through Florida with ice accumulating down to Miami.

Snow and flurries reached central Florida with one inch reported as far south as Sarasota.

By Christmas morning much of the snow began melting. Scroll down to see more photos from Dec. 23, 1989.

Do you have any photos from the snow in December 1989? We’d love to see your pictures. Click here to upload a SnapJAX photo. You must be a News4JAX Insider, but it’s free to create an account.