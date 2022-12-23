Eagles thank Doug Pederson for beating Cowboys, treat Jaguars to Philly cheesesteaks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As first reported by Jaguar Report, the Philadelphia Eagles this week treated coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars to cheesesteaks from Philly’s Finest following the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The owner told a reporter for Jaguar Report that a member of the Eagles called the store and asked to buy Pederson lunch, simply to thank him for the win over the Dallas Cowboys, dropping them to 10-4.

News4JAX visited the Jacksonville Beach sub shop Thursday night, where Jeff Harris, the owner, shared photos of the order — as well as a note he attached with the order.

“I did actually think it was a joke,” Harris admitted. “They wanted us to deliver down there, so I told the guy I couldn’t deliver down there, and he got us a courier, and when he got us a courier I knew it was for real.”

Photo courtesy of Jeff Harris. (News4JAX.com)

The Jaguars received 35 cheesesteaks and 25 fries with Old Bay.

Pederson previously spent years with the Eagles organization, and he took the team to a Super Bowl, where he was head coach when they won.

And while the flag on the wall reads “Eagles Country,” don’t let the green, silver and black fool you — all eyes in the restaurant Thursday night were watching what the Jaguars were doing on the big screen.

“Doug Pederson puts out an amazing game plan, Trevor executes it,” said customer Mark Davidson. “If you don’t got the coach right, if you don’t got the quarterback right, you don’t got a team.”

Fans are loving the hot streak, especially after making up the 17-point deficit against the Cowboys.

“It was awesome,” said fan Jessica Podloski. “The stadium was filled with Cowboys fans like it always is with away games, but it was nice to shut them up and send them home with tears.”