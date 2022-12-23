‘Labor of love’: Georgia woman decorates Christmas tree using 800+ ornaments

Georgia woman decorates Christmas tree using 800+ ornaments — some dating back to the early 1950s.

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman has a holiday tradition that for most — can’t be matched.

Betty K. Mounts, 88, from Kingsland, decorated her seven-and-a-half-foot Christmas tree this year with more than 800 ornaments.

The ornaments are all shapes and sizes, as well as ages! Mounts told News4JAX she has three ornaments from 1951 and seven from 1953.

Mounts told News4JAX it took her three days (and some change) to decorate the tree completely.

“My first tree was a little tree with just twelve ornaments on it,” Mounts said. “Then in (19)53 we bought the angel, and like I said, she is 69 years old — she’s almost as old as I am.”

Vintage 1950s "Die Cut Angel Tree Topper with Spun Glass Cloud and Gold Wings and Stars" by National Tinsel Co. USA (News4JAX)

Mounts said the ornaments are sentimental to her because the decorations are from places she’s visited over the years, gifts from family members, and friends who have passed away.

“My friends know I am a collector, and Jack says I am a hoarder. But, most of them — a lot of them have been given to me.”

In addition to the tree, her entire apartment is decorated. Mounts also has a decorative mouse collection that began in the early 70s.

“It’s a labor of love,” Mounts said. “I just love doing it and everyone loves seeing it, it’s a lot of fun. Neighbors bring children to see it and people from church come over to see it.”

Mounts said in 2021, 35 to 40 people came to her house to see her tree.

We hope this tradition continues and grows each year!