Former St. Augustine firefighter who sued over gas explosion dies

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLa. – A former St. Augustine firefighter who was one of the first to respond to a massive fire and explosion at a gas station more than 10 years ago has died.

Michael Riley was 61 years old.

Riley, who died Tuesday, served as a firefighter for more than 30 years, nearly eight of those with the St. Augustine Fire Department.

In August 2011, Riley was among the first to respond to a massive fire and explosion at a gas station on State Road 16 and Masters Drive. An above-ground storage tank overflowed, and the vapors and heat from a fuel delivery truck caused the blast.

An above ground storage tank overflowed, and the vapors and heat from a fuel delivery truck caused a blast at a gas station in St. Augustine in 2011. (Photo provided)

Friend and fellow firefighter Chance Hines was also at the scene. He lost all hearing in his left ear.

“We were absolutely covered in fuel,” Hines said. “To see men like Mike Riley, standing there, trying to protect the community was amazing.”

Riley’s health really started declining six years ago when he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, encephalopathy and Parkinsonism. He eventually could not walk on his own and had trouble speaking.

“His family has been incredible at helping future generations of firefighters with some of the same illnesses that Mike was experiencing,” Hines said.

Riley’s family believes his eventual health issues stemmed from that accident.

Lani and Michael Riley (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

News4JAX spoke with Riley and his family last year after they sued the fuel tank driver, his then-employer, and the owner of the former gas station. A case they ultimately lost.

Riley’s wife, Lani, is advocating for people like Michael through an upcoming documentary called “Behind the Smoke” and fighting for new legislation to protect firefighters.

Through it all, Hines said, his bond with Riley will stand forever.

“These are my brothers and sisters that we work with. Even after we retire, or something happens,” he said. “Mike was exactly what you would want as a firefighter. He absolutely loved the job, the career. Just fantastic at what he did.”

A private virtual memorial service for Michael Riley will be held on New Year’s Eve.