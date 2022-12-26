Local state Rep. Angie Nixon not running for Jacksonville City Council seat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The race for one Jacksonville City Council seat is a little less crowded for now.

Recently elected state Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, told News4JAX on Monday that she is not running for city council.

Last week, Nixon said that she was considering resigning her post with the Florida Legislature to run for the District 10 City Council seat representing Northwest Jacksonville.

At that time, the lawmaker said that she could do more for her constituents since the state Legislature is controlled by Republicans.

On Monday, she said that her supporters convinced her otherwise and is now going to continue as the state representative from District 13.

As for the city council seat she would have been running in, there are five people so far in that race, including incumbent Democratic city council member Brenda Priestly Jackson, as well as Democratic city council Ju’Coby Pittman, who is currently representing District 8.

Qualifying for the spring election is in January.