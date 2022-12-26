Shooting death of teen in Atlantic Beach ruled justifiable homicide, records show

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Atlantic Beach has been ruled a justifiable homicide, according to records on the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office’s Open Data and Transparency site.

Investigators in August determined the teenager was shot and killed during a confrontation in August. Loved ones identified the man as Trevaj Cheek.

Per its agreement with the Atlantic Beach Police Department, JSO worked the case, and its transparency site indicates Cheek’s death was ruled justifiable because he was shot during the commission of an unspecified crime.

According to the police report, Cheek was found beside a car, and two young women were standing near the car. He was taken to the hospital and did not survive.

Cheek in 2017 participated in the Rising Stars talent show through the Community Schools of Jacksonville. He dreamed of one day becoming a well-known entertainer.