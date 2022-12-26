45º

Winter wonderland: SnapJAX users show the beauty of a hard freeze

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Winter wonderland: SnapJAX users share stunning ice photos (News4JAX)

We just had the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville, and all around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia — families shared just how beautiful the bitter cold could be.

SnapJAX users uploaded photos of icicles, frost and frozen birdbaths from their areas.

If you’d like to share your icy photos with us, just go to the Weather channel under News4JAX.com/SnapJax.

📍 Macclenny, Florida

B Voigt
Macclenny

📍Lenox, Georgia

Carianne Luter

Walking in a winter wonderland! ❄️

Lenox

📍Middleburg, Florida

Pins User

Fountain here in Middleburg

Middleburg

📍 Middleburg, Florida

Wes93j

Freeze Christmas weekend of 2022

Middleburg

📍 Callahan, Florida

Cbatura2211
Callahan

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Cbatura2211
Jacksonville

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Crlgrl

Fountain at Dolpin Pointe Health Care Facility

Jacksonville

📍 Callahan, Florida

Cbatura2211
Callahan

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Mama Tee

Fountain at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church this morning. Merry Christmas!

Jacksonville

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Christina Miller

Grandkids love Santa's ice garden

Jacksonville

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Kiddfam2023

Christmas morning in mandarin!

Jacksonville

📍 Orange Park, Florida

Lisa

Lisa H from orange park

Orange Park

📍 Callahan, Florida

Access America

It Snowed in Callahan!!!!!!! :)

Nassau Village-Ratliff

📍 Fernandina Beach, Florida

Wesley P.
Fernandina Beach

