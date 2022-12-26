Winter wonderland: SnapJAX users show the beauty of a hard freeze

We just had the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville, and all around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia — families shared just how beautiful the bitter cold could be.

SnapJAX users uploaded photos of icicles, frost and frozen birdbaths from their areas.

If you’d like to share your icy photos with us, just go to the Weather channel under News4JAX.com/SnapJax.

📍 Macclenny, Florida

B Voigt 0 s 0

📍Lenox, Georgia

Carianne Luter Walking in a winter wonderland! ❄️ 0 s 0

📍Middleburg, Florida

Pins User Fountain here in Middleburg 0 s 0

📍 Middleburg, Florida

Wes93j Freeze Christmas weekend of 2022 0 s 0

📍 Callahan, Florida

Cbatura2211 0 s 0

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Cbatura2211 0 s 0

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Crlgrl Fountain at Dolpin Pointe Health Care Facility 0 s 0

📍 Callahan, Florida

Cbatura2211 0 s 0

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Mama Tee Fountain at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church this morning. Merry Christmas! 0 s 1

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Christina Miller Grandkids love Santa's ice garden 0 s 1

📍 Jacksonville, Florida

Kiddfam2023 Christmas morning in mandarin! 0 s 0

📍 Orange Park, Florida

Lisa Lisa H from orange park 0 s 1

📍 Callahan, Florida

Access America It Snowed in Callahan!!!!!!! :) 0 s 0

📍 Fernandina Beach, Florida