Tuesday is the busiest travel day of the holiday season, AAA predicts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA has predicted that Tuesday would be the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

AAA projects nearly 113 million people will travel from December 23 to January 2, closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.

Southwest Airlines canceled two-thirds of its flights Tuesday. That’s 2,400 from coast to coast — including 18 at Jacksonville international. A spokesperson with Southwest Airlines says inclement weather and staffing shortages are causing the flight disruptions.

If you haven’t been able to get through to the airline’s customer service number – experts recommend giving the international customer service number a try. You’ll be connected to a representative in an area with less demand.