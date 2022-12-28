Shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association believed to have stemmed from fight, police say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Orange Park Police Department said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday at the Orange Park Athletic Association on Fromhart Street.

According to the Police Department, the person shot had life-threatening injuries. The shooter was said to have fled the scene prior to police being called.

“The shooting is isolated and we believe stemmed from a fight on the basketball courts,” the Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

A portion of Gano Avenue in front of the park was shut down for the investigations. Investigators said the public should avoid the area.