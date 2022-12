What’s that in the sky? News4JAX receives calls, emails after SpaceX rocket launch creates stunning cloud formation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Photos sent to the News4JAX newsroom on Wednesday showed something amazing in the sky early in the a.m.

News4JAX received several calls from community members reporting seeing bright clouds of what looked like smoke.

What they were seeing was a trail from the SpaceX launch around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The trail was not from the rocket going up but rather from it coming back down.

