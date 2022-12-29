‘New Year, New Pet’: Jacksonville Humane Society offers free adoption event this weekend

Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

They’re calling it “New Year, New Pet,” so people can start off 2023 with a new furry friend.

All pets will have their adoption fee waived during this event.

In addition to the pets available at the humane society, cats and kittens will be available for adoption at PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. those same days.

The Jacksonville Humane Society’s Adoption Center is located at 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32216.

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1.

All animals are microchipped, altered and vaccinated prior to adoption. Additional fees may apply.

More information about this event can be found on the humane society’s website, jaxhumane.org.