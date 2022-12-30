81-year-old Callahan man threatens to kill daughter, shoots her in arm

Robert Hall is accused of shooting his daughter in the arm in Nassau County.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – An 81-year-old father is facing attempted murder charges after shooting his daughter in the arm Tuesday evening, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, Robert Hall and his daughter, who had been living with him for about three months as his caretaker, were discussing “family issues” when, at some point, the conversation escalated to an argument. The report states that Hall started to call his daughter names and threatened to kill her. That’s when his daughter shouted: “Are you serious, Dad?”

The report said Hall continued to threaten his daughter, saying, “You won’t raise your voice to me in this house? You stupid (expletive). I’ll kill you.” Then, according to the report, he pulled a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver from underneath his chair and started shooting toward her. His daughter walked away and pleaded for her father not to kill her as he was shooting, but she was struck in the shoulder, the report said.

Scene picture (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

The report said his daughter was covered in blood and walked outside the home.

Deputies said Hall’s daughter was sitting in her vehicle in front of a former fire station on Ratliff Road when they arrived. She told deputies that her father shot her at home.

She was taken to the hospital for surgery with non-life threatening injuries.

The daughter also told deputies that she had text messages where Hall threatened her in the past.

When deputies searched the home, they found two bullet holes in the wall and three shell casings. Hall was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Hall is currently in the hospital for unrelated health issues and will be booked into jail once he recovers.