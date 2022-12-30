Man dead, child critically wounded in apparent attempted murder-suicide in Nocatee: sources

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office vehicles could be seen Friday afternoon in a neighborhood in Nocatee.

NOCATEE, Fla. – St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigators and crime scene technicians are in a neighborhood in the Nocatee area where two people have been found shot.

Multiple sources tell News4JAX a man is dead and a child is critically wounded in the incident, which is believed to be an attempted murder-suicide.

The child has been rushed to a hospital.

The incident happened on Bucktail Avenue, north of Nocatee Parkway.

This is a developing story. News4JAX is at the scene and will update this article as more details become available.