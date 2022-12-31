Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are reviewing evidence and video surveillance. No suspect information was provided, but JSO said it is following possible leads.

If you have any information on this case, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.