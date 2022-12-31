Semi, train involved in crash at US-1 & FL-16; no injuries reported

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Friday night responded to a crash involving a semitruck and train near the intersection of State Road 16 and U.S. 1.

According to Fire Rescue, no injuries were reported in the collision. It said at 7:30 p.m. the intersection would be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to “extensive damage.”

Additional details were not immediately provided.