Former Jaguars player Uche Nwaneri dies suddenly in Indiana after possible heart attack: report

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri, right, and defensive tackle Atiyyah Ellison prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2009, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale) (Phil Coale, AP2009)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville Jaguars player Uche Nwaneri died suddenly in his Indiana home on Friday, according to media reports.

Preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

Nwaneri was 38.

According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri drove up from Georgia and was at his wife’s West Lafayette home when he apparently collapsed.

Nwaneri’s wife found him unresponsive in a bedroom in her house around 1 a.m. Friday and called 911. An autopsy performed Monday found no signs of foul play, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported.

Nwaneri, who attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, was drafted in the 5th round by the Jaguars in 2007 and played seven seasons (104 games) with the team as an offensive lineman, wearing No. 77.

Johnathan Cyprien (right) teases Uche Nwaneri about his Google glasses.

Nwaneri was part of an offensive line that cleared the way for Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011 when he led the NFL in rushing. Nwaneri, whose full name is Uchechukwu Eberechukwu Nwaneri, was also a rookie on the team when the Jaguars went to the playoffs in 2007.

After news of his death spread, the Jaguars, fans and Jacksonville media members shared their condolences on social media.

“On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche’s family + friends at this terrible time,” Jaguars Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan tweeted.

