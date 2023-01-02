JSO: 1 dead after shooting on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 60s has died after a shooting Sunday night on Hidden Creek Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe this was a domestic incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the suspect was still there, so they were able to arrest him.

Detectives are talking to a witness as well as the suspect to try to find out what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has any information, they’re ask to contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.