2 teens injured after early morning hit-and-run in Clay County; FHP looking for truck

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up truck it says was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two teens injured early Monday morning.

FHP said a 17-year-old girl, of Keystone Heights, and a 19-year-old boy, of Jacksonville, were walking along SR-100 near Myrtle Avenue around 5:00 a.m. when a vehicle struck the teens and sped off.

According to evidence found on the scene, the vehicle could possibly be a 2016-2018 white Chevy Silverado.

Troopers said the vehicle would have visible damage on the passenger side near the headlights.

The girl is in critical condition and the boy was left with minor injuries.

If you have any information regarding this crash or any information on the suspect vehicle, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP on your mobile device.