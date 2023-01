Firefighters with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office worked to put out a fire at Austin Christian Vocational Academy on Main Street Tuesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department worked to put out a fire at Austin Christian Vocational Academy on Main Street Tuesday morning.

Twelve different fire truck units responded to the call.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries. Drivers may experience some delays in the area.

News4JAX is working to learn more about this developing story.