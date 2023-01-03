JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JSO is investigating after one man died in a shooting on Grothe Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 20s died after a shooting on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville.

The man was found on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police responded to that area because of a notification from ShotSpotter saying 5 rounds of gunfire had been detected on Grothe Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found out someone was shot and taken to the hospital.

Several people in the area were brought in for questioning, according to JSO.

There is a home on Grothe Street where police are going to do a search warrant to find out where this shooting happened.

JSO also said there was another ShotSpotter notification that went out from the same area around 10 Monday night.

Officers are trying to find out if the two incidents are related.

If anyone has any information, they’re urged to call JSO or Crimestoppers.