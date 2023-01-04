Celestial events in 2023: 13 full moons, 12 meteor showers and 4 supermoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year is a great time to keep your eyes on the sky!
Meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light the night sky in 2023, with many events visible from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
Grab your binoculars and check out these celestial events. Save this article in a special tab so you can keep track of what’s coming up!
Full moons and supermoons 🌕
Here is the list of full moons for 2023, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac:
- Jan. 6: Wolf moon
- Feb. 5: Snow moon
- March 7: Worm moon
- April 6: Pink moon
- May 5: Flower moon
- June 3: Strawberry moon
- July 3: Buck moon
- Aug. 1: Sturgeon moon
- Aug. 30: Blue moon
- Sept. 29: Harvest moon
- Oct. 28: Hunter’s moon
- Nov. 27: Beaver moon
- Dec. 26: Cold moon
Lunar and solar eclipses 🌑
There will be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses in 2023, according to CNN and NASA.
- April 20: Total solar eclipse (visible to those in Australia, Southeast Asia and Antarctica)
- Oct. 14: Annular solar eclipse (visible across North, Central and South America)
- May 5: Penumbral lunar eclipse (visible in Africa, Asia and Australia)
- Oct. 28: Partial lunar eclipse (visible to those in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, parts of North America and much of South America)
Meteor showers 💫
There will be 12 meteor showers throughout 2023, CNN reports.
- Jan. 3-4: Quadrantid meteor shower (visible to those in North America)
- April 22-23: Lyrids
- May 5-6: Eta Aquariids
- July 30-31: Southern delta Aquariids
- July 30-31: Alpha Capricornids
- Aug. 12-13: Perseids
- Oct. 20-21: Orionids
- Nov. 4-5: Southern Taurids
- Nov. 11-12: Northern Taurids
- Nov. 17-18: Leonids
- Dec. 13-14: Geminids
- Dec. 21-22: Ursids
If you take any spectacular sky photos be sure to upload them on SnapJAX! They might just be featured on-air, online and on News4JAX.com.
Check out more January sights below.