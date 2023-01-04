Celestial events in 2023: 13 full moons, 12 meteor showers and 4 supermoons

HGRH4K An Eta Aquarid meteor exploding over pine trees on the Coconino Rim along the Arizona Trail. Kaibab National Forest, Arizona

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year is a great time to keep your eyes on the sky!

Meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light the night sky in 2023, with many events visible from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Grab your binoculars and check out these celestial events. Save this article in a special tab so you can keep track of what’s coming up!

Full moons and supermoons 🌕

Here is the list of full moons for 2023, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac:

Jan. 6: Wolf moon

Feb. 5: Snow moon

March 7: Worm moon

April 6: Pink moon

May 5: Flower moon

June 3: Strawberry moon

July 3: Buck moon

Aug. 1: Sturgeon moon

Aug. 30: Blue moon

Sept. 29: Harvest moon

Oct. 28: Hunter’s moon

Nov. 27: Beaver moon

Dec. 26: Cold moon

Lunar and solar eclipses 🌑

There will be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses in 2023, according to CNN and NASA.

April 20 : Total solar eclipse (visible to those in Australia, Southeast Asia and Antarctica)

Oct. 14 : Annular solar eclipse (visible across North, Central and South America)

May 5 : Penumbral lunar eclipse (visible in Africa, Asia and Australia)

Oct. 28 : Partial lunar eclipse (visible to those in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, parts of North America and much of South America)

Meteor showers 💫

There will be 12 meteor showers throughout 2023, CNN reports.

Jan. 3-4: Quadrantid meteor shower (visible to those in North America)

April 22-23: Lyrids

May 5-6: Eta Aquariids

July 30-31: Southern delta Aquariids

July 30-31: Alpha Capricornids

Aug. 12-13: Perseids

Oct. 20-21: Orionids

Nov. 4-5: Southern Taurids

Nov. 11-12: Northern Taurids

Nov. 17-18: Leonids

Dec. 13-14: Geminids

Dec. 21-22: Ursids

