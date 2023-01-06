Jacksonville police officer arrested on charge of official misconduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

The arrest of Officer Cecil Grant, 36, was announced by the sheriff at a news conference.

In December, Waters said, Grant, a nine-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call at a home, and an occupant was arrested on unknown charges.

When Grant’s body-worn camera footage was reviewed, as well as the bodycam video of another officer, investigators discovered the events depicted showed that Grant’s arrest report was inaccurate and that there was no probable cause to arrest the occupant of the home, according to Waters. He said the charges have since been dropped against that person.

When asked why there was a difference between the narrative in the report and what actually happened, Waters said, “Apparently he just didn’t want to tell the truth at that point. That’s all that we can assume at this point.”

Waters said JSO investigators are working with prosecutors at the State Attorney’s Office on the case. He said the bodycam footage could be released “very soon,” pending the criminal investigation.

Duval County jail records show Grant has since been released following his arrest.

This was the first arrest of a JSO officer in 2023 and the first under Waters’ administration.

UNCUT: Press the play button below to watch Sheriff T.K. Waters’ full news conference discussing the arrest of a police officer.

In November 2014, Grant was involved in a fatal shooting after a traffic stop on the city’s Westside.

According to JSO, a man resisted arrest violently, and Grant stunned him several times to no effect. As the struggle went on, the Sheriff’s Office said, the man got the Taser away from Grant, and that’s when Grant shot him twice, killing him.

It was ruled justifiable.