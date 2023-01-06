1 killed, 2 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer, SUV on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed and two people were hurt in a crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the SUV was heading north on Philips Highway/U.S. Highway 1 around 8:50 a.m. when the driver attempted to turn left into a business parking lot and was struck by the tractor-trailer, which was traveling south.

The sole passenger of the SUV — a 77-year-old Jacksonville woman — died at the scene, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said that the driver of the SUV — a 79-year-old Jacksonville man — was transported to a hospital in critical condition and had injuries that were described as “serious.” Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer — a 43-year-old Jacksonville woman, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as “non-life-threatening” and “minor.”