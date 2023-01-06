Springfield Wells Fargo Bank teller alerts FHP trooper to robbery, suspect apprehended

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspected bank robber was taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on North Main Street in Springfield, after a teller alerted a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who was working in the building.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the teller was approached by someone who gave a written threat that also included a demand for money. JSO said the teller complied, and as the robber went to exit the bank, the trooper was alerted to the situation.

“He takes the immediately takes the suspect into custody without any incident,” said Lt. Shiver, with the Sheriff’s Office. “No bank employees were harmed, no police officers were harmed.”

The identity of the suspect was not given during a news briefing.