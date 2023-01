JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called Friday evening to Metropolitan Park, where crews worked to rescue a manatee.

Details were not immediately clear, but JFRD staff could be seen hoisting the manatee from the shallow waters using a crane. A truck marked “manatee rescue” could be seen in the background.

News4JAX is working to gather additional information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.