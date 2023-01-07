JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JSO says a woman died after being shot in Jacksonville Heights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A JSO spokesperson says officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her thirties with a gunshot wound. Police say she was found laying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The JSO Homicide Unit and the State Attorney’s Office are combing through the area looking for any witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.