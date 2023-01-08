Oscar Mayer now hiring 2023 Wienermobile drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job? Well, hot dog!

Oscar Mayer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!

The company is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels may not be easy to handle, but some are up for the job!

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors. Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees.

The one-year position would offer a competitive salary, apparel, travel and more.

Each driver selected will visit over 20 states, travel more than 200,000 miles, serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at over 200 events per year, and document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring Wienermobile drivers can apply for the position online any time before Jan. 31, according to the website.

Carl Mayer created the first Wienermobile in 1936. Click here to learn more.